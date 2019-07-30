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15 Most Insane Military Inventions In The World
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130 views • July 30, 2019
These military inventions come from across the world and every country has been pushing technology to the next level. From a material that has the ability to bend light, to advanced military suits that you definitely want to see, it will definitely surprise you how far the military has gone.
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