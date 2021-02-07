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חיסון קורונה שלב ב - הרב יובל הכהן אשרוב Covid-19 Vaccine Part 2 - Rabbi Yuval HaCohen Asherov, ADE: Antibody Dependent Enhancement
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97 views • February 07, 2021
Posted 27January2021 In Hebrew:
Rabbi Yuval HaCohen Asherov in a detailed explanation of the concern in the scientific / medical community about the phenomenon of ADE, 'Antibody Dependent Enhancement',
Which has been observed in all experiments to date with previous corona vaccines (SARS / MARS), and mRNA vaccines.
הרב יובל הכהן אשרוב בהסבר מפורט על החשש בקהילה המדעית/רפואית מתופעת ADE, 'מחלת התגברות חיסונית',
אשר נצפתה בכל הניסויים עד כה בחיסוני קורונה קודמים (SARS/MARS), ובחיסוני mRNA.
Dr. Zioni Raphael explains the ADE phenomenon: ד''ר ציוני רפאל מסביר על תופעת ה-ADE:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ut6vfC7ms3_0EFGwfJP6Z7hgbeV8aGce/view
Rabbi Yuval HaCohen Asherov in a detailed explanation of the concern in the scientific / medical community about the phenomenon of ADE, 'Antibody Dependent Enhancement',
Which has been observed in all experiments to date with previous corona vaccines (SARS / MARS), and mRNA vaccines.
הרב יובל הכהן אשרוב בהסבר מפורט על החשש בקהילה המדעית/רפואית מתופעת ADE, 'מחלת התגברות חיסונית',
אשר נצפתה בכל הניסויים עד כה בחיסוני קורונה קודמים (SARS/MARS), ובחיסוני mRNA.
Dr. Zioni Raphael explains the ADE phenomenon: ד''ר ציוני רפאל מסביר על תופעת ה-ADE:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1Ut6vfC7ms3_0EFGwfJP6Z7hgbeV8aGce/view
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