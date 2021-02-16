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He Helped Rid His Community Of Pedophiles & Cops Came After Him - Now They're Doing This
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161 views • February 16, 2021
Lee Garrett is somewhat of a hero in his community, but not to those in authority. After helping authorities arrest drug gangs and pedophiles, the cops turned on him when he discovered it in their ranks and government. Now, he's exposing COVID lies and the tyranny against him has grown even more.
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/he-helped-rid-his-community-of-pedophiles-cops-came-after-him-now-hes-exposing-covid-lies-its-gotten-worse/
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/he-helped-rid-his-community-of-pedophiles-cops-came-after-him-now-hes-exposing-covid-lies-its-gotten-worse/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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