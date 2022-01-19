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Ex-Witch Brooke Lufkin Replaces Casting Spells for Salvation
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29 views • January 19, 2022
When Brooke started watching the television show “Buffy the Vampire Slayer” in her teens, she was hooked with the paranormal. She began her journey to becoming a witch through reading spell books which then led to casting spells and witchcraft. Her depression caused her to want control over her environment so she could then control her feelings. Then one day she woke up and suddenly her depression was gone. As her need for medication ended, her need for truth and God began. Brooke eagerly read the Bible cover to cover and placed her faith in Christ. Today, she runs a music café for teens called New Life Old Town where she loves to serve others daily.


TAKEAWAYS

How culture entices children into witchcraft and the occult

Signs of experimenting with occult practices - spell books and burning sage

Demonic spirits will appear if you even dabble with the paranormal

Becoming an Ex-Witch and how to keep children from engaging in witchcraft


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Brooke’s Testimony: https://bit.ly/BROOKEtestimony
Donate to New Life Old Town: https://newlifeoldtown.com/donate/
Celebrate Recovery/New Life Old Town: https://newlifeoldtown.com/celebrate-recovery/
Spell book For Kids (not recommended for use): https://bit.ly/SPELLBOOK4KIDS

🔗 CONNECT WITH BROOKE LUFKIN
Website: https://newlifeoldtown.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/newlifeoldtown/

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Keywords
salvationdepressionentertainmentmedicationwitchcraftteensparanormalwitchtina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showtweensbrooke lufkincasting spellsspell books
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