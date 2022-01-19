Ex-Witch Brooke Lufkin Replaces Casting Spells for Salvation

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TAKEAWAYS
How culture entices children into witchcraft and the occult
Signs of experimenting with occult practices - spell books and burning sage
Demonic spirits will appear if you even dabble with the paranormal
Becoming an Ex-Witch and how to keep children from engaging in witchcraft
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Spell book For Kids (not recommended for use): https://bit.ly/SPELLBOOK4KIDS
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