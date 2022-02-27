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From Ground Zero: Ukraine Criminal Gangs Settling Scores Using Government Issued AK-47's
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50 views • February 27, 2022
WATCH VIDEO HERE --> https://www.brighteon.com/5d39894b-14a0-4211-aabf-0d912691c638
Reports from ground zero in Kyiv are wildly different than what is being reported on MSM. Thanks to The Duran for the coverage. https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/theduran
Show Links and More: https://libertylinks.io/jimslinks
E-mail: [email protected]
Reports from ground zero in Kyiv are wildly different than what is being reported on MSM. Thanks to The Duran for the coverage. https://www.youtube.com/hashtag/theduran
Show Links and More: https://libertylinks.io/jimslinks
E-mail: [email protected]
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