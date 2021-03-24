© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Apostate Report w/ Trey Harris #1 Franklin Graham, FALSE Teacher!!!
Follow
1
Share
Report
123 views • March 24, 2021
Franklin Graham says we should take the Covid Vaccine.... He says Jesus would too!
Segment 1 Articles
https://www.beliefnet.com/columnists/news/2021/03/its-consistent-with-scripture-franklin-graham-urges-christians-to-take-the-covid-19-vaccine
https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/03/18/franklin-graham-says-jesus-would-have-taken-the-covid-vaccine/
https://reformationcharlotte.org/2018/12/04/that-time-billy-graham-preached-universalism-and-became-a-heretic/
Segment 2 Articles
https://www.health.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/COVID%20Vaccine%20Page/COVID-19_Vaccine_Fetal_Cell_Handout.pdf
https://allianceforscience.cornell.edu/blog/2020/12/yes-some-covid-vaccines-use-genetic-engineering-get-over-it/
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/covid-19-how-do-viral-vector-vaccines-work#Safety-and-immunogenicity
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/hcp/viral-vector-vaccine-basics.html
Segment 3
Scriptures:
Genesis 1:
Soundbites:
Franklin Graham interview ABC: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6U3gwAlFs3g
Billy Graham Universalism interview: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=drt5VPfnnms
Music by AudionautiX.com
Segment 1 Articles
https://www.beliefnet.com/columnists/news/2021/03/its-consistent-with-scripture-franklin-graham-urges-christians-to-take-the-covid-19-vaccine
https://reformationcharlotte.org/2021/03/18/franklin-graham-says-jesus-would-have-taken-the-covid-vaccine/
https://reformationcharlotte.org/2018/12/04/that-time-billy-graham-preached-universalism-and-became-a-heretic/
Segment 2 Articles
https://www.health.nd.gov/sites/www/files/documents/COVID%20Vaccine%20Page/COVID-19_Vaccine_Fetal_Cell_Handout.pdf
https://allianceforscience.cornell.edu/blog/2020/12/yes-some-covid-vaccines-use-genetic-engineering-get-over-it/
https://www.medicalnewstoday.com/articles/covid-19-how-do-viral-vector-vaccines-work#Safety-and-immunogenicity
https://www.cdc.gov/vaccines/covid-19/hcp/viral-vector-vaccine-basics.html
Segment 3
Scriptures:
Genesis 1:
Soundbites:
Franklin Graham interview ABC: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=6U3gwAlFs3g
Billy Graham Universalism interview: https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=drt5VPfnnms
Music by AudionautiX.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.