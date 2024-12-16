1 - The Evidence – The real effects of the supernovae on the solar system - HD

Note:

This video is the HD version of the one uploaded on Youtube previously.

The series "The Evidence" talks about the return of Jesus supported by astronomical facts and prophecies.

For this reason it is very important to follow everything carefully and share.

Thank you.





Presentation:

The first video of the series "the Evidence", describes accurately, and through simple graphs, how the limit distance of danger of supernovae is much greater than that given by astronomers.





From the graphs you can see how the supernovae, that have exploded starting from 1600 to today, have affected the Earth but also the Sun.

The limit distance calculated by astronomers is 20-50 light years, the one recalculated in the video is 500-1000 light years.





From the graphs you can also note that it has been about 400 years since a visible supernova exploded in the Milky Way.

So there is a high probability that one will explode in these decades.





The entire series of videos “the evidence” has a very specific final purpose.

To fully understand the latest clips, it is necessary to listen to the previous ones.

In practice, it is a path that will lead the visitor to take note of future events and take the appropriate steps.

So we invite you to follow clip number 2 of the series “the-evidence” entitled: The Local Cloud and the journey of the sun in the galaxy.