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Covering Up [Bidan]'s Failures
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156 views • May 23, 2022
It’s All Bad News In Joe’s America
* Media try to spin his ‘failures’ as White House plays blame game.
* Or are these his malevolent successes?
Spoiler:
* This [p]resident was installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 23 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306695067112
* Media try to spin his ‘failures’ as White House plays blame game.
* Or are these his malevolent successes?
Spoiler:
* This [p]resident was installed to expedite Operation Take Down America.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 23 May 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6306695067112
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