🍺Recovering Alcoholic: Cody’s Testimony
Recovering Alcoholic: Cody’s Testimony Hear this powerful testimony of a man and his journey to sobriety. If you are willing God wants to work in your life also. Ask Jesus to come into your heart and life, and see the mighty power of God work for you. #Sobriety #AA #Alcoholism #FriendsofBillW #Hope #BEER #JESUS Song In The Intro Band: Seventh Seal Song: Daylight Bleeds https://youtu.be/Q5N7jj5mhAs Download The Podcast https://www.buzzsprout.com/1741371/11122584-recovering-alcoholic-cody-s-testimony.mp3?download=true

