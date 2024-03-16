Tank Bacon - Dirty Donny Rotten DACA Bacon Social Media Posts

Donnie Rotten posted that soldiers in tank units are committing suicide. They're committing suicide because they have stupid pathetic and weak losers, like him, in command now. These soldiers would rather commit suicide than continue in the toxic, clueless, and meaningless milifairy environment under the leadership of DEI CMLGBTQ BIPOC politically placed officers. You, and frauds like you, are the problem. #donbacon #nebraska #election #nebraskaelection #milifairy #tank # #donnyrotten #donnyrottenbacon #teambacon #baconbackers #nebraskaelection2024 #votenebraska #nebraskavote #senator #senaterace #visitnebraska #wedontdcoast #givingtuesday402 #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #fraud #jokes #joke #pete #ricketts #scumbag #whitetrash
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.