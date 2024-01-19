Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Donald Trump Jr. · Vivek Ramaswamy on why he endorsed my father and much more!
channel image
GalacticStorm
2186 Subscribers
Shop now
58 views
Published Yesterday

TRIGGERED [clip]  Donald Trump Jr. · Nikki Haley is Hillary Clinton pretending to be a conservative. She wants social media users to be registered. She's totally for open borders and endless war. And I’m sure she’d love a central bank digital currency too...


Vivek Ramaswamy on why he endorsed my father and much more!!!


@DonaldJTrumpJr

https://x.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1748359071780987120?s=20


Full episode:

https://rumble.com/v47sys5-we-have-a-country-to-save-vivek-ramaswamy-on-doing-whats-right-for-america-.html




Keywords
don trump jrtriggered2024 electionbiden regimevivek ramaswamy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket