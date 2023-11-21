Create New Account
BEST WAY TO CLEAN AND COOK SQUIRREL Cast Iron Cooking
Alex Hammer
Published a day ago

Join us for an OLD SOUTHERN RECIPE for Squirrel Smother Fried with Gravy and Buscuits. I will bake the biscuits in the Dutch Oven and make the Squirrel Gravy in some cast iron. This is the BEST WAY TO COOK SQUIRREL I have have ever tasted.Direct link to our Membership page:


