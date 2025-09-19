Throwing sh*t at the wall hoping it sticks tactics continue in the EU.

The European Commission has unveiled its 19th sanctions package against Russia. Reich Gauleiter Ursula von der Leyen declared that frozen Russian assets will be used to provide military aid to Ukraine—saying this will be done “with the cash balance from Russian assets” and admitting the risks will be carried by the entire EU collectively.

Main Measures Proposed

➡️Ban on Russian LNG imports into Europe.

➡️Sanctions on 118 more vessels from Russia’s “shadow fleet.”

➡️Restrictions on companies from third countries (including China) trading with Russia.

➡️Full ban on transactions with Rosneft and Gazpromneft.

➡️Block on financial transactions for additional Russian and foreign banks.

➡️New export restrictions on goods and technologies used by Russia in the conflict.

➡️Measures against cryptocurrency platforms.

Notably Absent

Despite earlier speculation, the package does not restrict Schengen visas for Russian citizens.

Hungary Factor

Financial Times reports that to avoid a Hungarian veto, Brussels is prepared to unfreeze about €550 million in EU funds for Budapest in exchange for its support.

The EU is openly weaponizing Russian wealth, seized and used for arming Kiev—while forcing the risks onto its own member states.