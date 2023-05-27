Create New Account
Expert Tells EU Parliament: COVID-19 Was An Act Of Biological Warfare
Information Warfare
Published 21 hours ago

Expert David Martin tells the EU that the Covid-19 coronavirus was "intentionally released" by the United States in Wuhan, China, with the target to trigger a global pandemic to raise public acceptance of experimental gene altering "vaccines" a.k.a gene therapies. David sat in the same chair 20 years earlier and warned the world of the future bioweapons in relation to the first SARS-1 bioweapon outbreak. Nobody listened. CAN SOMEBODY PLEASE LISTEN NOW??? Originally aired in late May of 2023.

corruptionfdacdccrimewhopandemictruth bombeuscriptmerspatenteu parliamentmodernasarseuadavid martinpfizercoronaviruscovid-19plandemicgain of functioncovid-19 vaccinespike protein

