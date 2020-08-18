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Joseph's Family come to live in Egypt
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12 views • August 18, 2020
This story using dolly pegs as actors presents a continuing story from the Book of Genesis (Chapters 45-47) where Old Jacob the patriarch is convinced to move from Canaan to Egypt after he is learns that his favourite son Joseph he thought to be dead is alive and now the supreme ruler of Egypt only answerable to Pharaoh. Joseph wanted to provide for his family so that they survive the seven year long famine.
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