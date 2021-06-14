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Lies on the BBC will Result in Children Dying
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30 views • June 14, 2021
Dr Vernon Coleman shows how Professor Devi Sridhar and the BBC have lied about the risks involved with giving covid-19 jabs to children. Sridhar claims it is safe to give the experimental jab to children.
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