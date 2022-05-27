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Inside information that the collapse is occurring across all sectors of the economy 📉 Southern Prepper
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441 views • May 27, 2022
May 26, 2022
If you can provide any information about the economy or our logistical issues please email me to [email protected]
Thank You for all that have already done this.
https://www.youtube.com/user/southernprepper1
THIS IS SIMPLY A FRACTURING OF THE FRANCHISES, AS I HAVE TERMED IT 📉
CHECK THE PHARMACIES IN YOUR LOCATION
THIS IS 1929 REDUX📉📉📉📉📉📉
Just ran through the comments to see if anything of interest had been mentioned...found this:
"TPN" are those bags of liquid nutrition that feed a patient through an IV (usually through a port), to keep them alive. It's used when a patient can no longer digest food properly (go through the stomach into the intestines). My mother was sustained by "TPN" in the last months of her ovarian cancer. She had gotten to the point where she couldn't digest food, it was terrible. She would vomit hours after eating, and it wouldn't stop. She'd be hospitalized with a pump to her stomach, and it was green bile that was coming up. When she started palliative care, we got the TPN shipment delivered weekly (a week's supply that had to be refrigerated). Every night before she went to bed, we had to flush her port, and hook up the TPN bag (it's like a big plastic IV bag) with a tube that went into her port. Then there's a battery pack device that the tube goes through, and it had to be set to deliver the liquid nutrition over an 8 (or 12?) hour cycle. She was fed as she slept, this literally kept her alive. During the day, she was allowed to sip on clear broth...but if that was all she could take in for nutrition (clear broth), she would have starved. When we first looked at the paperwork/invoice that came with the TPN shipment, we couldn't believe how much just one of those TPN bags cost! It was a couple thousand dollars! They're specially mixed/formulated for each individual. Then we were sent vials of a few types of liquid vitamin, that we (my sister and I) had to use a syringe to measure out a set amount of each liquid vitamin and inject the nipple/toggle of the TPN bag, and massage the bag to evenly distribute the vitamin supplements. So if they are not able to get these "TPN" bags to these patients who desperately need them to survive...dear Lord, this is terrible.
Guys - I don't write the words WHITE GENOCIDE and MORGENTHAU PLAN lightly - YOU WILL BE THE BODY SLAVE TO AN UTTER DEGENERATE SCUMBAG FOR THE REST OF YOUR DAYS IF YOU COMPLY
I WILL NEVER COMPLY, SCUMBAGS💪
If you can provide any information about the economy or our logistical issues please email me to [email protected]
Thank You for all that have already done this.
https://www.youtube.com/user/southernprepper1
THIS IS SIMPLY A FRACTURING OF THE FRANCHISES, AS I HAVE TERMED IT 📉
CHECK THE PHARMACIES IN YOUR LOCATION
THIS IS 1929 REDUX📉📉📉📉📉📉
Just ran through the comments to see if anything of interest had been mentioned...found this:
"TPN" are those bags of liquid nutrition that feed a patient through an IV (usually through a port), to keep them alive. It's used when a patient can no longer digest food properly (go through the stomach into the intestines). My mother was sustained by "TPN" in the last months of her ovarian cancer. She had gotten to the point where she couldn't digest food, it was terrible. She would vomit hours after eating, and it wouldn't stop. She'd be hospitalized with a pump to her stomach, and it was green bile that was coming up. When she started palliative care, we got the TPN shipment delivered weekly (a week's supply that had to be refrigerated). Every night before she went to bed, we had to flush her port, and hook up the TPN bag (it's like a big plastic IV bag) with a tube that went into her port. Then there's a battery pack device that the tube goes through, and it had to be set to deliver the liquid nutrition over an 8 (or 12?) hour cycle. She was fed as she slept, this literally kept her alive. During the day, she was allowed to sip on clear broth...but if that was all she could take in for nutrition (clear broth), she would have starved. When we first looked at the paperwork/invoice that came with the TPN shipment, we couldn't believe how much just one of those TPN bags cost! It was a couple thousand dollars! They're specially mixed/formulated for each individual. Then we were sent vials of a few types of liquid vitamin, that we (my sister and I) had to use a syringe to measure out a set amount of each liquid vitamin and inject the nipple/toggle of the TPN bag, and massage the bag to evenly distribute the vitamin supplements. So if they are not able to get these "TPN" bags to these patients who desperately need them to survive...dear Lord, this is terrible.
Guys - I don't write the words WHITE GENOCIDE and MORGENTHAU PLAN lightly - YOU WILL BE THE BODY SLAVE TO AN UTTER DEGENERATE SCUMBAG FOR THE REST OF YOUR DAYS IF YOU COMPLY
I WILL NEVER COMPLY, SCUMBAGS💪
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