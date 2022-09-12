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5th Dimension Awakening Insights from UFO Alien Disclosure w/Tyler & Aaron: Merkaba Chakras #89
Merkaba Chakras
Merkaba Chakras
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45 views • September 12, 2022

Welcome to another episode of Merkaba Chakras. I’m your host, Von Galt. Today, we discuss the evolving UFO and alien disclosure journey as it is revealed by different alien abductees, military whistleblowers, and many more guests whom speak about their real-time experience interacting with the UFO & alien races within Earth and outside of Earth. A requirement to engage with higher dimensional beings of the cosmos is to be 5th dimensional aura frequency. 3D consciousness will not be sufficient to match the frequency of higher dimensional realities with beings resonating at higher consciousness. To explain what is being discovered, Journey to Truth Podcast hosts, Tyler Kiwala and Aaron Kuhn are here to discuss this revelation. Tyler & Aaron, welcome to Merkaba Chakras! 


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There are over 65 podcast sites to listen to the audio only version. The main one is: https://anchor.fm/merkabachakras


 You can subscribe to their Journey to Truth Podcast on YouTube and many other podcast sites via an internet search. https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCRRvPkqEdeu2Pjd52qfXTlA


 To learn more about Von Galt's metaphysical work: https://merkabachakras.com/


 Theme music, "Promised Land" copyrighted by the composer, Olive Musique, and authorized by https://www.premiumbeat.com/

#journeytotruthpodcast, #aliens, #UFO, #transcendentalmeditation, #meditation, #tylerkiwala, #aaronkuhn, #5thdimension , #consciousness , #starwars , #starseeds , #tulkuchildren, #reincarnation, #newearth , #secretspaceprogram, #spiritualawakening , #pastlives , #multiverse #3rddimension, #frequencies , #timelineshift, #Buddhism, #ParallelRealities, #timelines, #futurelives, #PreLifePlanning, #Meditation, #Dimensions, #Interdimension, #TimeTravel, #MandelaEffects, #prana, #newearth, #metaphysics , #chakraclearing, #hinduism, #lemuria, #shamanism, #hmong, #vimanas, #spaceforcewalk

Keywords
aliensufoconsciousnessfrequenciessecret space programbuddhismstar warsstarseedspast livesmultiversereincarnation5th dimensionnew earthspiritual awakeningparallel realitiestranscendental meditation3rd dimensionjourney to truth podcasttyler kiwalaaaron kuhntulku childrentimeline shiftfuture lives
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