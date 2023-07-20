Barack Obama’s LGBTQ Legacy EXPOSED

Former President Barack Obama’s path to becoming the LGBTQIA+ community’s best friend was all but inevitable. Perhaps it was his mission from the outset. Tying the journey of black people to the cause of lesbians, gays, bisexuals, and transgenders is Obama’s most enduring and impactful legacy.





Recently, he quadrupled down on the alliance he forged between blacks and gays, penning a letter to American librarians encouraging them to stand against the forces trying to eliminate books deemed too sexually mature for children. Obama’s letter is a reminder to black people in general and black women in particular that our freedom is directly tied to the freedom and support of the LGBTQ community.





