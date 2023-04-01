Create New Account
Masters of the Universe - The Secret Birth of The Federal Reserve [2010 - Daniel Hopsicker]
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIvZ7WhSQy4


Was there a takeover of the United States by international bankers? In this program you will visit the scene of a crime so perfect that, for thirty years, no one knew it had even taken place. Join us as we investigate the birth of a criminal conspiracy to rob each and every bank vault in America, all at the same time. This is the true, story of the birth of the United States Federal Reserve.

fedelitemoneyrothschildgoldrockefellerbankscamfinanceinflation

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
