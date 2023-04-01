Masters of the Universe - The Secret Birth of The Federal Reserve [2010 - Daniel Hopsicker]

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mIvZ7WhSQy4
Was there a takeover of the United States by international bankers? In this program you will visit the scene of a crime so perfect that, for thirty years, no one knew it had even taken place. Join us as we investigate the birth of a criminal conspiracy to rob each and every bank vault in America, all at the same time. This is the true, story of the birth of the United States Federal Reserve.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.