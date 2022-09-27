The Referenda in the DPR, LPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions ended on September 27. In all regions, the turnout was significantly higher than the minimum threshold of 50% required to accept the results.

Since Kiev has banned its supporters in the lost territories from voting, threatening them with long prison terms and confiscation of property, it is expected that the results of the votes will be unequivocally in favor of the entry of the new territories into the Russian Federation.

Hundreds of observers from various countries, including Italy, France, Egypt, Syria, Belarus, were present at the polling stations both in the voting regions and beyond. They confirm that the referenda were held peacefully, without any violations. The Western media attempt to show the locals being forced to vote by Russian soldiers but independent observers confirm that this is a lie. There is a free expression of will, and soldiers only protect order at polling stations, as there is a high risk of military provocations from Kiev.

The international observers confirm that Ukraine and various Western countries are putting pressure on them “according to the best democratic traditions”. Many of them have been blacklisted by the EU and cannot return home. In their home countries, they risk being fired and disgruntled Ukrainians threaten them with violence on a daily basis.

Ukrainian militants also continue to take revenge on the population in the lost territories, not abandoning attempts to interrupt the referenda.

On September 26 alone, the towns of Starobelsk, Alchevsk, Rubezhnoye, Travnevoye and Mostki in the LPR were fired on from HIMARS. In Rubezhnoye, the missiles hit the school where the polling station was located.

On the morning of September 27, Ukrainian forces again attacked Alchevsk. According to reports at least 6 missiles launched by the US-made HIMARS targeted polling stations in the town. People were temporarily evacuated to bomb shelters. The Ukrainians failed to interrupt the voting.

In Kherson, the Ukrainian military shelled a ferry crossing, which was being used by civilians. As a result of the strike, one civilian was killed and five others were wounded.

As the regions will likely enter the Russian Federation soon, Moscow considers any means to protect these territories, including the use of nuclear weapons.

While the United States and Great Britain are pushing for the transfer of fighting to Russian territory and using “nuclear blackmail,” Russian President Putin has promised to use “all means” to protect the Russian population. Today Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Medvedev again confirmed that Russia has the right to use nuclear weapons if necessary. In pre-defined cases and in strict accordance with the Fundamentals of State Policy in the field of nuclear deterrence; if Russia or its allies are attacked using this type of weapons or if aggression with conventional weapons threatens the very existence of the Russian state.

