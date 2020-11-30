COUP: THE REPUBLIC HANGS IN THE BALANCE -- DR. DAVE JANDA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Please show your support:
https://www.subscribestar.com/REALsgtreport
245 years of history and the Republic hangs in the balance as Patriots attempt to counter the coup. It all comes down to this. Dr. Dave Janda joins me to discuss the treacherous c…