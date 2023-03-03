Create New Account
This Needs To End~After 13 Years. Van Life Series
ECoNoLiNeCLyDEonBRiGHTeoN
Published Yesterday

We've Been Doing This .. Nearly Every Night .. For Over A Decade!

How Does A Man Tell His Partner, "After looking across the dinner table at you, for so many years, This Needs To End"? Seeking A Positive Outcome, Imma Gonna Shut 'er Down .. Join Us As We PuLL The PLuG..!!

Originally Published October, 2022.

More, and varied, Videos are on my Odysee CHaNNeL.. Where BuFFeRiNG is Frustrating..!!  This is why we are making the move to Brighteon.

https://odysee.com/@econolineclyde:6

Also..  YouTube:

https://www.youtube.com/@econolineclyde/videos

Thanks For Reading the Description.. Thanks For Watching.. Please Share The Love of our Heavenly Creator.. and.. These Videos

Keywords
realityrelationshipvan lifelighter side

