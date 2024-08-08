About Reverend Kurt Benshoof

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Reverend Kurt Benshoof details his legal challenges, including multiple lawsuits filed in various courts related to issues such as mask mandates, custody battles, and alleged corruption within the legal system. He highlights instances of judicial corruption, fraudulent legal advice, biased rulings by judges, and challenges with service of legal documents. Reverend Kurt Benshoofhas interacted with attorneys, expressed distrust towards them, and discussed legal strategies. Reverend Kurt Benshoof and friends are committed to seeking justice, utilizing legal avenues, and challenging perceived corruption and unfair practices within the legal system with perseverance and strategic approaches.