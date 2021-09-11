RED CROSS SAYS COVID VACCINE WIPES OUT YOUR ANTI-BODIES NATURAL IMMUNITY SYSTEM

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1. https://www.bitchute.com/video/uOLwDbWepgF4/
2. https://newtube.app/user/RenaudBe/HN6elSf
3. https://drop.space/v/bOEweL
4. https://ugetube.com/watch/JjObqMs3wL5GNX1
The Red Cross is admitting that the Covid vaccine attacks the anti-bodies of your natural immunity system, leaving you vulnerable to every diseases; And anything that result from it, is automatically being called a Covid variant; But with zero governmental documented proof of any covid-19 virus isolated in a lab, and with so many contradicting diagnostic errors, how can they detect a Delta variant, or any others, when they don't even have a reliable test to properly detect just the regular Covid-19, which seems more and more like a regular seasonal flu, and no more deadly.
PS: I'm sure the Red Cross never really meant to destroy the reputation of the Covid vaccine directly, but indirectly, they just did, by admitting that the Covid Vaccine destroys good Anti-bodies, fighting off all sorts of diseases. As for the rest, it's really up to people to show courage in front of corrupt medical tyranny, and to be smart enough to avoid at all cost this experimental Covid vaccine, as according to the Nuremberg Laws, experimenting on humans, harassing them about it, misinforming about the risks, discriminating with experimental vaccine passports, and forcing any experimental vaccines on anyone, is very much illegal as a basic human right, and totally unconstitutional.
#CovidVaccine #CovidVaccineWarning #CovidVaccineDanger #RedCrossCovid #NaturalImmunitySystem #AntiBodies