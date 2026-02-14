THE EARLY CHURCH Part 5: Posturing and Threats

The revival on the temple ground was a victory for the early church, but it was bittersweet as Peter and John were arrested. The renegade religious leadership turned its hate against the followers of Jesus after an additional five thousand men trusted in the God-man as the Messiah.

The Annas crime family was threatened by the disciples and thought they could bully the two men into compliance. However, the third person of the Godhead stood with Peter and John to confront the apostate leadership and provided a scathing response. No one expected such an eloquent reply, and after conferring with the assembly, they threatened and let them go.

Peter and John returned to the upper room and a spontaneous prayer meeting broke out in which the Holy Spirit took charge and showed His approval by shaking the building. Although Jesus was no longer on earth, the Holy Spirit was a friend of the early church and a contender of mankind’s faith in the Son of God.

