Jonathan Emord, Big Pharma Liability, Spending Cuts, Social Security Shock, Chris Downey, VaxCalc, Informed Consent - The RSB Show 2-20-25

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TODAY ON THE ROBERT SCOTT BELL SHOW: Jonathan Emord, Big Pharma’s Liability Shield, Trump’s Spending Cuts, Social Security Shock, College Vaccine Mandates End, RFK Jr. vs. the Swamp, Calley Means’ CNN Takedown, Chris Downey, VaxCalc, Informed Consent, Passiflora Incarnata, and MORE! https://robertscottbell.com/jonathan-emord-big-pharmas-liability-shield-trumps-spending-cuts-social-security-shock-college-vaccine-mandates-end-rfk-jr-vs-the-swamp-calley-means-cnn-takedown-ch/