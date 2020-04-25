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Veteran Call-In Special: America Ready To Fight For Its Freedom - War Room Full Show
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27 views • April 25, 2020
It’s the Veterans Call In Special for April and Veterans weigh in on the Coronavirus and America’s response to it. We hear from Veterans who are running for Congress looking to fight the swamp at point blank range. Chris Neiweem is the guest host for the day and he shares a personal story about Coronavirus. Callers weigh in on President Trump’s response and the relentless attacks against him. Take advantage of the power of our Pregnenolone formulas with the Ultimate Pregnenolone Pack today!
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