Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Glenn: New TikTok filter could be DISASTROUS for society
113 views
channel image
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Donate

Glenn Beck


June 13, 2023


Earlier this year, TikTok unveiled a new filter (the ‘Glamour’ filter) which could bring with it DISASTROUS consequences for our society. Glenn and Stu explain how this new filter doesn’t just smudge some edges or add makeup — it completely TRANSFORMS your face into one that looks like a model’s. What will this mean for teenage girls? How will this affect beauty standards? Why aren’t the same women who were once outraged at magazines for photoshopping images speaking out in the same way now? And is this kind of terrifying filter available for TikTok users in China, or just in the Western World? Glenn and Stu discuss all these questions, plus more…


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3zO3kwKohFE

Keywords
societyglenn beckfilterteenage girlstiktokbeauty standardsglamourdiastroustransforms your facelike a model

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket