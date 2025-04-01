BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
❗️Russian soldier captures a Ukrainian... with a brick
230 views • 4 weeks ago

❗️Russian soldier captures a Ukrainian... with a brick

A Russian T-80 tank driver-mechanic, using the call sign "Max," found himself in an unexpected situation during a reconnaissance mission. After spotting a Ukrainian soldier, he attempted to negotiate, even offering to part ways peacefully. However, the Ukrainian soldier contacted his command and proudly reported that he had "taken a prisoner" — only to end up being captured himself!

@AussieCossack

Adding, from a data graph shown: 

Pure manipulation.

Deep State claims Russian forces captured 133 sq. km of Ukrainian territory in March, suggesting a slowdown. In reality, the opposite is true.

Russian forces liberated nearly 700 sq. km in the Kursk region, where the heaviest fighting occurred and where Ukraine suffered its biggest losses. Russian activity actually increased, setting a new record.

But data is deliberately downplayed to convince Ukrainians and Western partners that Syrskiy and Zelensky have "stabilized" the front. Kiev manufactures false hope to justify prolonging the war.


politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
