© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Charlie Kirk - Fauci Lied, DeVory Darkins: RFK Jr, Doug In Exile: RESIGNATION, Wendy Bell | EP1410 - Highlights Begin 12/13/2024 8:00 PM EST
https://rumble.com/embed/v5wqf5h/?pub=2trvx
Daily News Update - https://murtech.com/
MurTech on Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/MurTech
Bit Chute MurTech.com Daily News Update - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/yShXAfe9DRbT/
***
Help Keep Free Speech Alive...
https://buy.stripe.com/28odTe6w45pU1MYfYY
---
Join my Locals community for exclusive content at dailynewsupdate.locals.com!
https://dailynewsupdate.locals.com/support
***
Comment of the Day - Debbiebs:
https://rumble.com/v5yn4ae-ep1409.html#comment-521323700
***
Charlie Kirk 12/13 - Fauci Lied, People Died: Sen. Rand Paul On the Possibility That Biden May Pardon Fauci
https://rumble.com/embed/v5wf9ae/?pub=2trvx
***
DeVory Darkins 12/13 - RFK Jr could be in DANGER as The FDA Declares War on Americans
https://rumble.com/embed/v5wg9ye/?pub=2trvx
***
Doug In Exile 12/13 - The 2024 Christopher Wray RESIGNATION Bombshell!!
https://rumble.com/embed/v5wbxek/?pub=2trvx
***
Wendy Bell Radio 12/13 - I'd Be EMBARRASSED To Be a Democrat
https://rumble.com/embed/v5wmk5q/?pub=2trvx
*******************
Quiver Quantitative - Trade Like an Insider
*******************
QuickRX Store
Discount Code: save10
******************
Dr. Pierre Kory, MD, MPA and Dr. Scott Marsland, FNP-C: Welcome To The Leading Edge Clinic
******************
Peter McCullough, MD, MPH: The Wellness Company
*******************
My Free Doctor: 'Banned' Methods Used To Treat 150,000+ COVID Patients By Doctors Organization Had Only 4 Deaths