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Vatican Historian, Dr Hesemann Our Lady's Cancelled Apparitions in Germany! Modernism & The Synod!
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22 views • September 11, 2023

Mother & Refuge of the End Times


Sep 10, 2023


Full interview with world's foremost historian of catholic apparitions. Dr Hesemann discusses german apparitions in Heede and Sievernich, Germany.


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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_63ZZPW6Jso

Keywords
christiancatholicgermanyvirgin marymodernismmarian apparitionssynodour ladymother and refugedr michael hesemancancelled appartiionshidden propheciescrisis of faith
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