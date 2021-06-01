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Taiwan fears quieter Chinese threat as U.S. warns of invasion.
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Taiwan fears a quieter Chinese threat as the U.S. warns of invasion.
While officials in Washington sound the alarm about a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, officials and residents on the island say that fails to understand the true dynamics in the region.
Taiwan — More than two dozen Chinese military jets, including bombers, ripped through the sky approaching Taiwan one Monday last month.

The record incursion into Taiwan's air defence identification zone was the latest move to heighten fears about what critics say has been Beijing's increasingly brazen behaviour in the South China Sea.

But while officials in Washington sound the alarm about a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan, officials and residents on the island say that fails to understand the true dynamics in the region.
Many in Taiwan believe that rather than start a war, Beijing would instead prefer to "subdue the enemy without fighting," in the words of the ancient Chinese general and military strategist Sun Tzu.

And just because Beijing is flexing its military muscle, much Taiwanese say, does not mean it intends to follow through.

Alexander Huang, a former deputy chairperson of Taiwan's Cabinet-level Mainland Affairs Council, said there was a "perception gap" between the U.S. and Taiwan in evaluating the Chinese threat.
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