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Medicare bankrupt, planned collapse of USA via hyperinflation via "vax" social-distancing/lockdowns
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573 views • September 11, 2021
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shoot its here it really is ..... today is 9/11/2021 ..... i guess we are at 8 and 9 and 10 in "the 10 Point Charter by Alice Bailey" and they used "the vax" to do it after decades and decades of planning/construction/preparing now finally "pulling the trigger" on its execution :
The main purpose of the 10 Point Charter / Strategy is to either destroy Christianity or to convert the nations to New Age philosophies.
The 10 Point Charter by Alice Bailey is as follows:
TAKE GOD AND PRAYER OUT OF THE EDUCATION SYSTEM
REDUCE PARENTAL AUTHORITY OVER THE CHILDREN
DESTROY THE JUDEO-CHRISTIAN FAMILY STRUCTURE OR THE TRADITIONAL CHRISTIAN FAMILY STRUCTURE
IF SEX IS FREE, THEN MAKE ABORTION LEGAL AND MAKE IT EASY
MAKE DIVORCE EASY AND LEGAL, FREE PEOPLE FROM THE CONCEPT OF MARRIAGE FOR LIFE
MAKE HOMOSEXUALITY AN ALTERNATIVE LIFESTYLE
DEBASE ART, MAKE IT RUN MAD
USE MEDIA TO PROMOTE AND CHANGE MINDSETS
CREATE AN INTERFAITH MOVEMENT
GET GOVERNMENTS TO MAKE ALL THESE LAW AND GET THE CHURCH TO ENDORSE THESE CHANGES.
above from https://www.inspiredwalk.com/6297/alice-baileys-10-point-plan-to-destroy-christianity
shoot its here it really is ..... today is 9/11/2021 ..... i guess we are at 8 and 9 and 10 in "the 10 Point Charter by Alice Bailey" and they used "the vax" to do it after decades and decades of planning/construction/preparing now finally "pulling the trigger" on its execution :
The main purpose of the 10 Point Charter / Strategy is to either destroy Christianity or to convert the nations to New Age philosophies.
The 10 Point Charter by Alice Bailey is as follows:
TAKE GOD AND PRAYER OUT OF THE EDUCATION SYSTEM
REDUCE PARENTAL AUTHORITY OVER THE CHILDREN
DESTROY THE JUDEO-CHRISTIAN FAMILY STRUCTURE OR THE TRADITIONAL CHRISTIAN FAMILY STRUCTURE
IF SEX IS FREE, THEN MAKE ABORTION LEGAL AND MAKE IT EASY
MAKE DIVORCE EASY AND LEGAL, FREE PEOPLE FROM THE CONCEPT OF MARRIAGE FOR LIFE
MAKE HOMOSEXUALITY AN ALTERNATIVE LIFESTYLE
DEBASE ART, MAKE IT RUN MAD
USE MEDIA TO PROMOTE AND CHANGE MINDSETS
CREATE AN INTERFAITH MOVEMENT
GET GOVERNMENTS TO MAKE ALL THESE LAW AND GET THE CHURCH TO ENDORSE THESE CHANGES.
above from https://www.inspiredwalk.com/6297/alice-baileys-10-point-plan-to-destroy-christianity
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