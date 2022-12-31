Brunson SCOTUS case could change EVERYTHING later this week!

Links for the important Brunson case that is set to be looked at by the Supreme Court on January 6, 2023:
https://www.supremecourt.gov/DocketPDF/22/22-380/243739/20221027152243533_20221027-152110-95757954-00007015.pdf
Interviews about the case:
Prophets and Patriots - Episode 45 with Steve Shultz, Juan O'Savin, Loy Brunson and Johnny Enlow
https://rumble.com/v209i0u-prophets-and-patriots-episode-45-with-steve-shultz-juan-osavin-loy-brunson-.html
Juan O Savin "The SCOTUS Trump Card?"
https://rumble.com/v20p43k-juan-o-savin-the-scotus-trump-card.html
Check out all of our latest posts:
https://palbulletin.com/
Palbulletin Telegram links:
https://palbulletin.com/current-politics/social-media-posts/palbulletin-telegram-posts/
https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
Telegram at: https://t.me/palbulletin
Facebook at:
https://www.facebook.com/PalBulletin
Twitter at: https://twitter.com/BulletinPal
Locals at: https://palbulletin.locals.com/
Mewe.com at: https://mewe.com/group/60872e2cda3e327b95587200
Gettr at: https://gettr.com/user/palbulletin
Rumble at: https://rumble.com/c/c-306955
Bitchute at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fbRXZSJAA52x/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.