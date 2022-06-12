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WARNING - SENSITIVE CONTENT. VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED.
This is an atrocity.
CPS Whistleblower Exposes Horror: It's Real, Child Sex Trafficking, Torture, Abuse, Murder
This segment is OFFICIALLY operation Save Our Children. An anonymous whistleblower has joined to tell a horrific story of a rescued 5 year old girl that was used by a CPS trafficking ring, in Satanic Rituals.