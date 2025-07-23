Former Gaza GHF guard speaks out on US-backed Gaza food program horrors

Cynthia... not sure why this is rated, but oh well...

Former GHF guard speaks out on US-backed Gaza food program horrors

◾️ Woman collapsed lifeless after contractors lobbed a stun grenade

◾️ Unarmed man picking up noodles pepper-sprayed with entire can

◾️ Claims IDF's aid sites put Palestinians 'at disadvantage and in danger'

Adding:

⚡️ Brigitte Macron sues Candace Owens over claims France's first lady was 'born a man' — FT

Macron's 218-page lawsuit in the US cited 'outlandish, defamatory, and far-fetched fictions'

Adds 'campaign of defamation was designed to harass and cause pain to us and our families'

The above is more govt lies: Cynthia... Go and listen to CO's complete series about this: There is no doubt in me... Brigitte is an ugly old pedo MAN that groomed Emmanuel at 14 yo.