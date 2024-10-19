Colonialism, War, Justice, Hollywood, David & Bathsheba

CTB 2024-10-17 “Sink the Bismarck!”

Topic list:

* Why are the biggest names in “Truth” the hardest to get in touch with?

* “Sink the Bismarck!”

* Take out your foil for 8th grade algebra.

* The “joy” of giving your life to the Roman Catholic Church: Rose Hawthorne, “John Baptist” Janssens & Pierre Teilhard de Chardin.

* Jordan Peterson revisited.

* Try again: “Sink the Bismarck!”

* “War at sea”: just one more reason to be against “war” (AS WE KNOW IT).

* “Capital punishment” vs. RIGHTEOUS punishment: Anthony Fauci.

* The prison-industrial complex is ITSELF, DESPERATELY overdue for REAL justice.

* The untold details of David and Bathsheba.

* Was John the Baptist destined to “be taken out”? (“I’ll pass...”)

* Sinking of the U.S.S. Indianapolis revisited.

* “Imperial Colonialism” and “Back to Bataan”

* “Sink the Bismarck!”...THE MOVIE!

* Why “movies” always employ the same small number of “actors”: e.g. Kim Cattrall.

* “Saint John the Divine”.

_____________________

