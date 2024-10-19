Colonialism, War, Justice, Hollywood, David & Bathsheba

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CTB 2024-10-17 “Sink the Bismarck!”
Topic list:
* Why are the biggest names in “Truth” the hardest to get in
touch with?
* “Sink the Bismarck!”
* Take out your foil for 8th grade algebra.
* The “joy” of giving your life to the Roman Catholic Church: Rose Hawthorne, “John Baptist” Janssens & Pierre Teilhard de Chardin.
* Jordan Peterson revisited.
* Try again: “Sink the Bismarck!”
* “War at sea”: just one more reason to be against “war” (AS WE KNOW IT).
* “Capital punishment” vs. RIGHTEOUS punishment: Anthony Fauci.
* The prison-industrial complex is ITSELF, DESPERATELY overdue for REAL justice.
* The untold details of David and Bathsheba.
* Was John the Baptist destined to “be taken out”? (“I’ll pass...”)
* Sinking of the U.S.S. Indianapolis revisited.
* “Imperial Colonialism” and “Back to Bataan”
* “Sink the Bismarck!”...THE MOVIE!
* Why “movies” always employ the same small number of “actors”: e.g. Kim Cattrall.
* “Saint John the Divine”.
