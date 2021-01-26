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Let's Focus On The UK -Tyranny, Hypocrisy, Lunacy, Idiocy, & The Massive Flooding, Once, Again (MIRRORED)
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140 views • January 26, 2021
Let's Focus On The UK -Tyranny, Hypocrisy, Lunacy, Idiocy, & The Massive Flooding, Once, Again (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/bGYmwZFfp_Y
Links to important articles, and studies are posted below. Videos of protests and flooding are easily accessible.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
and
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.intellectualtakeout.org/lockdowns-do-not-slow-covid-spread--three-studies-show/
https://www.technocracy.news/uk-lockdown-mania-health-secy-demands-everyone-behave-as-if-they-have-the-virus/
https://summit.news/2021/01/08/police-enter-home-arrest-family-after-neighbor-snitched-on-them-for-violating-covid-rules/
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-derbyshire-55560814
https://summit.news/2021/01/21/infectious-diseases-expert-says-uk-lockdown-is-not-working/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/jon-rappoport/lockdown-extremism-an-obsession-for-the-insane-and-the-fascists/
https://summit.news/2021/01/08/lockdown-police-caught-on-camera-violating-their-own-lockdown-rules/
https://news.trust.org/item/20210111154302-dmpzn
https://www.theepochtimes.com/tesco-and-asda-latest-uk-supermarkets-to-bar-shoppers-without-masks_3653354.html
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2133933/brits-covid-mask-jonathan-van-tam/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/uk-reports-6500-ccp-virus-related-prosecutions-in-first-six-months-of-pandemic_3665728.html
https://summit.news/2021/01/12/confirmed-britain-will-issue-vaccine-passports/
https://summit.news/2021/01/06/bbc-tells-people-to-wear-face-masks-during-sex/
https://planetfreewill.news/uk-minister-warns-more-draconian-steps-may-be-necessary-to-tackle-covid-19-hints-police-may-receive-health-data/
Mirrored from You Tube channel neverlosetruth at:-
https://youtu.be/bGYmwZFfp_Y
Links to important articles, and studies are posted below. Videos of protests and flooding are easily accessible.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
PO Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you
Please subscribe to my back-up channels - neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIleIC9C2cX2l85Wx2qFM2w
and
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiUinUJE4LJ/
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.intellectualtakeout.org/lockdowns-do-not-slow-covid-spread--three-studies-show/
https://www.technocracy.news/uk-lockdown-mania-health-secy-demands-everyone-behave-as-if-they-have-the-virus/
https://summit.news/2021/01/08/police-enter-home-arrest-family-after-neighbor-snitched-on-them-for-violating-covid-rules/
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-derbyshire-55560814
https://summit.news/2021/01/21/infectious-diseases-expert-says-uk-lockdown-is-not-working/
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2021/01/jon-rappoport/lockdown-extremism-an-obsession-for-the-insane-and-the-fascists/
https://summit.news/2021/01/08/lockdown-police-caught-on-camera-violating-their-own-lockdown-rules/
https://news.trust.org/item/20210111154302-dmpzn
https://www.theepochtimes.com/tesco-and-asda-latest-uk-supermarkets-to-bar-shoppers-without-masks_3653354.html
https://www.the-sun.com/news/2133933/brits-covid-mask-jonathan-van-tam/
https://www.theepochtimes.com/uk-reports-6500-ccp-virus-related-prosecutions-in-first-six-months-of-pandemic_3665728.html
https://summit.news/2021/01/12/confirmed-britain-will-issue-vaccine-passports/
https://summit.news/2021/01/06/bbc-tells-people-to-wear-face-masks-during-sex/
https://planetfreewill.news/uk-minister-warns-more-draconian-steps-may-be-necessary-to-tackle-covid-19-hints-police-may-receive-health-data/
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