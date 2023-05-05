https://gettr.com/post/p2g56uge891

George Higginbotham, a full-time employee of the Department of Justice, traveled to China to meet with the Vice Minister of Public Security of the Chinese Communist Party. They discuss arrangements to lobby the Department of Justice and the White House to depot Mr. Guo Wengui to China. Why does George Higginbotham not have to face trial and hasn't spent a day in federal prison?

司法部的全职雇员George Higginbotham前往中国会见了中共公安部副部长，并讨论了有关安排游说司法部和白宫，将郭文贵先生遣送回中国。 为什么George Higginbotham不必面对审判，他也没在联邦监狱中度过一天?

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #WinnTucson #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp





