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Danger Is The Dems' Real Identity
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61 views • March 25, 2022
Leftist Take-Over Of America
* Dems don’t like, know or represent this country.
* They don’t do things for our country; they do things to it.
* They have made life here more dangerous and more expensive.
* The Democrat brand is about as attractive as the Wuhan lab.
* They’re running the country like they run the cities — with corrupt pay-offs, high crime and woke weirdness.
* [Bidan] cares more about uniting NATO than uniting America.
* Dems have abandoned the women of America; and are stuck in gender neutral.
* The entire country is ready to move on.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 24 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301767008001
* Dems don’t like, know or represent this country.
* They don’t do things for our country; they do things to it.
* They have made life here more dangerous and more expensive.
* The Democrat brand is about as attractive as the Wuhan lab.
* They’re running the country like they run the cities — with corrupt pay-offs, high crime and woke weirdness.
* [Bidan] cares more about uniting NATO than uniting America.
* Dems have abandoned the women of America; and are stuck in gender neutral.
* The entire country is ready to move on.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Jesse Watters Primetime | 24 March 2022
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6301767008001
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