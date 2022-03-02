Pope returned idol of Mary to Russian-Russia kicked the Jesuits out of Russia in 1820

Jesuits & The Orthodox Church idol of Mary was revered by the pope and returned to Russia in 2004. They worship of idols. The Madonna of Kazan (Mary) was hung in the papal apartments. So now you know who was behind Lenin, Stalin and the murder of the Romanov family.

The Idol of Mary was smuggled out of Russia around the time of the 1917 during the Bolshevik Revolution. Romanov expelled the Jesuits from St. Petersburg 1815 and from the empire 1820.





Jesuits expelled from Russia

https://www.jstor.org/stable/25018591



