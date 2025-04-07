BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Weekly Catholic Man Moment: Our Salvation Depends on Following Him.
cmcsmen
cmcsmen
9 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
15 views • 3 weeks ago

Mostly short videos about the fundamentals of Catholic Manhood from Frank J Casella, Catholic Men Chicago Southland Co-founder & Executive Director -  'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man'. https://cmcsmen.net 


Lent: April 13, 2025

Palm Sunday of the Lord's Passion

Topic: Our Salvation Depends on Following Him.


Hey there, let's talk about Palm Sunday. So, when we're at church on Palm Sunday, we're not just remembering something that happened a long time ago. We're actually experiencing it with Christ right now. How's that possible? Well, Christ is present in three ways: in the cross that leads the procession, in the priest who's representing Him, and in all of us as a community gathered together.


The procession is also a look to the future. Christ went from this world to heaven, which is like a new Jerusalem. Our church is like the old Jerusalem, so when we enter it, we're actually thinking about the day when we'll enter heaven with Christ as our King. It's like a rehearsal for our final journey on the Last Day.


Let's take a step back and think about why Christ went to Jerusalem in the first place. He didn't go to get crowned as King - that's not what it's about. He went to suffer and die for us, and then He rose from the dead. Our salvation depends on following Him, and that means we have to die with Him if we want to rise with Him.


When we're at Mass, we ask God to help us learn from Christ's endurance so we can have fellowship in His resurrection. That's a pretty powerful prayer, and we should definitely add our Amen to it.


After the procession, we take our palms home and put them behind our crucifix. It's a good idea to have palms in all the places where we spend our time, like the living room, kitchen, and bedrooms. Why? Because the priest says a prayer that asks God to bless those places and protect us from evil. The palms aren't magic or anything - they're just a visible sign of the Church's powerful prayer.


So, if we have faith in the Church, we should have faith in her prayers and use her power to make us holy and safe.

---


Gospel - Luke 23:1-49

https://bible.usccb.org/bible/readings/041325.cfm



Keywords
chicagospiritualityreligionfaithcatholicmenfrank-j-casellachirstianpalm-sunday
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy