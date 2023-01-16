The Sane Asylum #92 - 15 January 2023 - Co-Host: Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9

Frederick C Blackburn aka Blackbird9 joins Giuseppe for his regular bi-weekly host slot for tonight’s episode of The Sane Asylum. Frederick has arguably the best weekly show in the independent media “Blackbird9’s Breakfast Club” Wednesdays 8-10pm Eastern on speakfreeradio.com. Check out BB9’s new show on RBN Saturdays 7-8pm Eastern “The Saturday Snack Shack!” We discussed the real MLK, undressed wokeism and took many great calls!



