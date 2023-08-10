Lahaina, Maui, Hawaii : Extremely Devastating Scenes, Majority of Structures Destroyed by Apocalyptic "Wildfires"

Looks like those California fires a few years ago, melted hub caps, trees still alive. Probable DEW.
Aerial View From Lahaina, Maui in Hawaii Shows Extremely Devastating Scenes, Majority of Structures Destroyed by Apocalyptic "Wildfires"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.