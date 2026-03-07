BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
New strikes on Isfahan, Iran this morning
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1358 followers
62 views • 1 day ago

New strikes on Isfahan this morning.

Adding:

Polish Prime Minister Tusk is shocked by the news from the USA about the possible lifting of sanctions on Russian oil:

The war in the Middle East continues, and chaos is spreading. Oil prices are rising. 

Washington may lift sanctions on Russian oil. Who is the real winner here?

More:  

🚢TankerTrackers analyst: 63 supertankers, 250 tankers, 15 LNG tankers, and 27 LPG tankers are waiting in the Persian Gulf.

Until the risk of war is eliminated and marine insurers are convinced that ships can safely pass through this waterway, one of the world's most important energy arteries will effectively remain closed.

And:  The price of gasoline in the US has already risen by 14% in a week since the start of the military operation against Iran, reaching its highest level since 2024, according to The New York Times.

Also:  Iran attacked the oil tanker Louise in the Persian Gulf using a drone, according to the country's state television.

The tanker is one of the assets of  America, and was hit by a strike drone in the central part of the Persian Gulf.

Adding:

A representative of the Hatim al-Anbia headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces:

"More than 220 American terrorist soldiers were killed and wounded.

Following the powerful attacks on American bases in the region over the past 24 hours, a large number of soldiers and commanders of the invading American army were killed and wounded as follows, and significant damage was inflicted on their infrastructure and resources:

- 21 killed and a large number of wounded from the Fifth Fleet of the US Navy in the region.

- 200 killed and wounded at the American base Al-Dafra.

- A strike on an American oil tanker in the northern part of the Persian Gulf."

Keywords
iranpoliticsisraelpalestineeventswarsyriagazalebanonyemencurrentwest bank
Recent News
Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Iran conflict threatens global supply chains as Strait of Hormuz disruptions mount

Belle Carter
Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei&#8217;s death

Israel strikes Iranian clerical site amid succession talks after Khamenei’s death

Laura Harris
The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite&#8217;s war on freedom

The Reluctant Patriot: How to dismantle Big Government socialism, reclaim liberty and defeat the elite’s war on freedom

Belle Carter
Trump Claims Role in Iran Succession, Opposes Khamenei&#8217;s Son

Trump Claims Role in Iran Succession, Opposes Khamenei’s Son

Garrison Vance
A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

Willow Tohi
The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

Kevin Hughes
