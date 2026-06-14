EXPLAINED: Why Albanians Are Protesting a Kushner-Linked €1.4B Mega Resort | PM Reacts

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Thousands of Albanians have taken to the streets in what has become the country's largest protest movement in decades, opposing a proposed €1.4 billion luxury resort project linked to Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law. Demonstrators say the development threatens a protected ecosystem home to flamingos, sea turtles and other wildlife, while also symbolizing broader concerns over corruption, economic inequality and governance. Prime Minister Edi Rama has defended the project, dismissing criticism as part of a "hybrid war against Albania" and insisting no final project has yet been approved.
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Mirrored - Times Now World
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