Does Big Pharma want you healthy?

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Big Pharma does not want you to be healed but chronically ill and fully dependant upon their drugs. If there is any cheap, safe and effective remedy, be sure that Big Pharma will demand the corrupt legacy medial to make sure that you never hear the truth about it and will manage to have it forbidden by the bribed politicians.