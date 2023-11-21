My dog and Dad update.. so might not be myself for a while

Dog is back after 2nd visit from the vets.. wasnt inner ear causing
head tilt sadly its a mini stroke or blood flow issue
it can come right but always have balance issues.. as long as dong lose
more weight and eats and drinks.. else maybe the end for my
mate.
Dad had a heart scare but might be muscle strain in chest
so hes back from hosp and ok
upd:8 HRS LATEr
yeh its hard though .. hes listening in .. smart dog
but tonight I asked if wanted a walk and he got up
ready.// but walking he didnt seem to know the route
and peed on all on tree only .. I think must of memory loss
perhaps a stroke.. but hes seems on sickness pills
he did drink loads of water finally but would only eat a human biscuit.... sill a tilt to head I will see if can film him
I feel sad for him.. will see if improves if not we have
to let him go as he will weaken if dont eat hes looking like a grey hound lost his protective fat now
cheers Paul
the out there channel
