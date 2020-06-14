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Zamieszki w USA, Antifa, Opłacani "buntownicy"- Raport 3 czerwca 2020, YT kasuje
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80 views • June 14, 2020
Analiza wydarzeń z USA na podstawie Raportu Złotej Rybki- The GoldFish Report z USA z własnym komentarzem. Materiał usuwany przez You Tube, co zakrawa na absurd- prezentowane jest tłumaczenie rozmowy dwójki dziennikarzy, w tym jeden z nich to emerytowany profesor uniwersytecki, Jim Fetzer.
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